COVINGTON — Raymond P. Hicks, age 70, of Covington, OH, passed away at 2:05 AM Friday Oct. 18, 2019 at Stillwater Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Covington, OH.

He was born March 27, 1949 in Pike County, OH to the late James and Grace (Riddle) Hicks.

He married Nadia Hicks and she preceded him in death in 20017.

He is survived by his former wife Russene (Rusty) Rittenhouse; three daughters and sons-in-law: Tristitia (Tish) and William (Billy) Owen, Piqua, OH, Heather and Gary Coverstone, Sidney, OH, Holly and Michael (Mike) Speck, Urbana, OH; one son: James C. Hicks, II (Jay), Columbus, OH; one brother and sister-in-law: Bob and Stacey Hicks, Piqua, OH; five grandchildren: Tyler, Trenton, Taylor, Brendan, and Lane; numerous nieces and nephews.

Raymond was preceded in death by four brothers: Jed Hicks, Ed, Hicks, Frank (Doodle) Hicks, James (Piggy) Hicks and one sister: Rosa (Sis) Hubler.

Raymond worked for Century Link in Telecommunications in Cincinnati, OH for 40 years. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and being with other Mountain Men in the forest.

A Celebration of Raymond's Life will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday October 26, 2019 at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua, OH with Dan Jenkins officiating.

