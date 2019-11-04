PLEASANT HILL — Rebecca "Becky" Ann Furlong, age 67 of Pleasant Hill passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy.

She was born October 7, 1952 in Dayton, OH to the late Harvey & Dorothy (Ray) Shock; attended Bethel High School; was a manager & waitress for 30+ years at Buffalo Jacks, Covington; an Indianapolis Colts fan; a talented seamstress; a free spirit; she loved her clothes & jewelry; she loved her dog, Peyton, named after her favorite football player, Peyton Manning.

Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lloyd W. Furlong in 2014.

Becky is survived by her 3 children, Brian (Miranda) Roegner of Martinsville, IN, Sarah (Dusty) Rue of Covington & Matt Furlong of Englewood; 5 grandchildren, Tyler Melton, McKayla Melton, Sayge Furlong, Avery Rue & Carly Rue; brother, Richard Shock of Huber Heights; special friends, Jack Maier, Kate Guittar, & Luetta Miller; nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends.

Celebration of Life at 1pm on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Bridges-Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Covington. Friends will gather from 11am until time of service.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Miami County Animal Shelter.

