PIQUA — Rebecca L. Eller, 72, of Piqua died at 11:42 am Monday, August 5, 2019 at the Upper Valley Medical Center. She was born July 4, 1947 in Troy to the late Thoral and Dorothy (Strong) Grapner. She married Timothy G. Eller June 26, 1970 in Troy and he preceded her in death March 2, 2004.

Survivors include two daughters, Robin Dobbins, Angela Eller both of Piqua; and four grandchildren, Rodney Eller, William Dobbins III, Wyatt Dobbins and Cole Dobbins. She was preceded in death by seven brothers and sisters.

Mrs. Eller was a graduate of Troy High School. She worked as a Registered Nurse for over 10 years at Stouder Memorial Hospital. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother who would do anything for her family. What she enjoyed most was spending time with her daughters and her grandchildren.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements are being provided through the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home. Family and friends are welcome to visit with Robin & Angela at Piqua Manor Nursing Home on Thursday August 8, 2019 from 5-8 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 4460 Lake Forest Dr. Suite 236, Cincinnati, OH 45242. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.