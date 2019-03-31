PIQUA — Regina L. Favorite, 84, of Piqua, passed away at 5:30 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Garbry Ridge Assisted Living.

She was born September 17, 1934 in Piqua to the late Paul H. and Edith B. (Colentz) Diller.

She married Carl E. Favorite April 11, 1954 in Piqua, he preceded her in death October 3, 2002.

She is survived by a daughter, Edith (Dennis) Mills of Piqua; one granddaughter, Angela (Will) Humes; two great grandchildren, Harrison Humes and Benjamin Humes. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Carla Cromwell, two sisters and two step-sisters.

Mrs. Favorite was a 1953 graduate of Piqua Central High School. She had worked for Ohio Bell Telephone Company, Grandma's Kitchen, McDonalds and numerous other jobs. She was a devout member of the Westminster Presbyterian Church where she was an Elder, Sunday School Teacher, Choir member and active with numerous other church activities. Additionally, she was active with her Class Reunion Committee, Rainbow Girls and Girl Scouts.

A service to honor her life will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Westminster Presbyterian Church with Rev. Todd Allen officiating. Burial will follow at Miami Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers please offer memorial contributions to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 325 W. Ash St., Piqua, OH 45356.

