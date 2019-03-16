Rena Mae Heffner, age 92, formerly of Troy, OH passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Dayspring of Miami Valley.

She was born on March 27, 1926 in Troy, OH to the late Harry and Effie (Froebe) Penrod.

Rena is survived by daughter and son-in-law: Becky and Mike Stone of Huber Heights; sons and daughters-in-law: David and Eileen Heffner and Steven and Sandra Heffner all of Troy; six grandchildren: Jennifer Utz; Amy O'Connor; Jeremy (Darcy) Boggs; William (Jeni) O'Connor; Katy (Michael) Timpe and Melinda Heffner; eleven great grandchildren: Larissa O'Connor, Kayleigh O'Connor, Billy O'Connor, Cole O'Connor, Cassidy Tamplin, Elijah Tamplin, Andy O'Connor, Cassondra Utz, Heather Utz, Gavin Boggs and Logan Boggs and one great great grandchild: Annabelle O'Connor.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband: Douglas Lee Heffner and sisters: Amelia Bowers and Dorothy Doll.

Rena was a 1946 graduate of Troy High School. She was a member of Salem Church of the Brethren. Rena was an employee of K's Hamburger Shop in Troy for over 46 years of service. She loved reading and in her active years, she enjoyed traveling.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family with interment in Riverside Cemetery, Troy, OH.

Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Rena to the , 1313 West Dorothy Lane, Kettering, OH 45409 or the , 2808 Reading Road, Cincinnati, OH 45206.

Condolences may be expressed to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.come.