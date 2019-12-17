TROY — Richard C. "Dick" Smith, age 74, of Troy, passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Kettering Memorial Hospital. He was born on November 1, 1945 in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Carl and Margaret (Orr) Smith.

Dick is survived by his wife of 51 years Patricia M. (Rose) Smith; 3 children: Wendy (Andy Hartley) Roop of Centerville; Todd (Krystal) Smith of Casstown; and Chad (Stacey) Smith of Ravenseye, W VA; sister: Judy (Roger) Ditmarsen of Cleveland; 11 grandchildren: Zac (Kayla), Madison, Zane, Hannah, Haley, Haleigh, Stephanie, Kassidee, Faith, Xander, and Kai; and several loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Dick was preceded in death by his brothers: Paul and John Smith.

Dick was a graduate of Miami University, received his Masters in Business from Central Michigan and was a CPA. He was a US Army veteran and served during the Vietnam War from 1968-1970. Dick was a member of the 1st Lutheran Church of Troy.

Dick retired from Hobart Corp. after 36 years as Director of Compensation and Benefits. After his retirement, he worked at Hayner Cultural Center and First United Methodist Church. He was an avid cyclist and enjoyed the outdoors, traveling and time with his family and friends. He left a legacy to always show kindness and had a very generous heart giving to multiple nonprofit organizations. He was loved by his family and will be deeply missed.

Services will be held at 5PM on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Baird Funeral Home. Friends may call from 2-5PM at the funeral home.

In honor of Dick, please make donations to the . Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.