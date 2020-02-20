PIQUA — Richard G. Wilcox, 90, of Piqua passed away at 10:25 p.m. Monday, February 17, 2020 at Piqua Manor Nursing Home.

He was born July 18, 1929 in Piqua to the late Clarence and Grace (Pottorf) Willcox. He married Martha Lois Johnson October 4, 1953 in Piqua and she survives.

Other survivors include two sons, Eric (Connie) Wilcox of Xenia, Steven Wilcox of Piqua; three grandchildren, Chad (Jessica) Wilcox, Megan Wilcox, Hannah Wilcox; three great grandchildren; and two sisters, Joan Roboski and Dorothy (Stewart) Jamieson, all of Piqua. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Stephanie Wagner; five brothers, Robert, Leo, Ward, Murray, Merle; and one sister, Helen Snyder.

Mr. Wilcox was a 1947 graduate of Piqua Central High School.

He joined the United States Army in 1950 and transferred to the reserves in 1952. He served as a Sergeant and was stationed in Germany.

He worked as a Piqua Police officer, from which he retired after 25 years. He was the first Juvenile Officer, working with youth to get them back on the right path. He was integral in instituting the D.A.R.E. Program and co-founded the local Careful Corners safety program as well as educating others about bicycle safety.

He was an avid golfer and won many tournaments. He coached the golf teams at Lehman Catholic High School as well as Edison State Community College for a short time.

A graveside service to honor his life will begin at 1:00 p.m. Monday, February 24, 2020 at Forest Hill Cemetery Pastor Donald R. Wells officiating. Full military honors will be provided by the Veterans Elite Tribute Squad. Visitation will be held from 2:00-4:00 pm Sunday at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to one's favorite charity in Richard's memory.

Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.