ST. MARYS — Richard L. Apple, 72, of Saint Marys, died 5:55 A.M. Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Otterbein Saint Marys Retirement Community.

He was born October 1, 1946, in Celina, Ohio, the son of Clarence and Irene (Schneider) Apple. He married Marcia Kuhlman on November 18, 1967, and she preceded him in death on January 17, 2018.

He is survived by his children: David (Sherri) Apple of Wapakoneta; Diann (John) Jurcago of Strongsville, Ohio; Jennifer (Dave) Sage of Piqua; Nicole Apple of Saint Marys.

He is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

He is survived by his siblings: Joe (Nancy) Apple of Saint Marys; Rose (Dave) Coleman of Saint Marys.

Richard was a 1964 graduate of Saint Marys Memorial High School. He served in the Army National Guard and was a life member of American Legion Post 323. Richard retired from Minster Machine Company, where he was an electrician. He was a jack-of-all- trades, and he enjoyed fishing and camping with his family.

He was a lifelong member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Saint Marys.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 10, 2019, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Saint Marys, Father Barry Stechschulte, celebrant. Burial will follow at Gethsemane Cemetery. Friends may call from 2-6 p.m. Sunday at the Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, Saint Marys, where memorial gifts may be given to a fund for Richard's grandson, Matt Apple.

Condolences may be sent to Richard's family via Millerfuneralhomes.net