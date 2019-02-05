LAKE WALES, Florida — Richard L. Forsythe, age 80, of Lake Wales, Fla., formerly of Piqua, Ohio, died Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at his residence. He was born June 3, 1939, to the late Herman and Dursilla (Johnston) Sally Forsythe. He married Jean Ferguson, who preceded him in death.

Richard is survived by one daughter, Melissa Forsythe (Tony Gutierrez); a stepson, Joseph Ross (Jennifer Sherman); and an ex-wife, Patricia Forsythe, and her daughter, Ashley Perando; three grandchildren, Cody and Chelsie Gutierrez, and Eli Ross; six great-grandchildren, Lyla, Kayden, Dominic, Carter, Aleah and Thomas III, all of Piqua; along with nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by one brother, Mike Forsythe, and two children, Leslie and Richard.

Richard was a former Piqua Police Officer in the '60s and early '70s. He drove trucks for Walker-Nettle, and later worked at the Piqua Waste and Water Plant on Bridge Street.

A celebration of Richard's life will be held at the convenience of his family.