Richard "Rick" L. Palsgrove, 2nd, age 64 passed away unexpectedly, Saturday, January 11, 2020.

Born January 10, 1956 in Piqua, Oh to the late Richard L. and Cynthia {Westfall} Palsgrove 1st.

He is survived by his children; Andrea (Drake) Heeley, Tipp City, OH, Leann (Dave) Buchanan, Troy, OH, Richard Lee Ryan (Natalie) Palsgrove 3rd, Ft. Worth, TX, sister, Sherry (Tim) Banning, Piqua, OH, brothers, Robert (Rose) Palsgrove, Piqua, OH, and Ronald (Stacey) Palsgrove, Leesburg, FL as well as grandchildren; Blake Heeley, Cale Heeley, Oliver Buchanan, Emma Heeley, Henry Buchanan, Finlee Heeley, George Buchanan, Richard Lee Ross Palsgrove 4th, Grant Heeley, Knox Heeley, Bennett Palsgrove and Louis Buchanan.

Rick was a 1974 graduate of Piqua Central High School, earned his associate degree from Edison State College, and was a factory manager for Cargill Corp. in Sidney, OH.

He enjoyed golf, visiting his family in Texas and was a huge sports fan. Rick loved a good burger at a family cookout and adored spending time with his grandchildren and watching their sporting events.

Funeral service 1:00 PM on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home, 327 W. Main St., Tipp City, OH 45371. Burial will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery, Piqua, OH. Visitation 11:00 AM until time of service at 1:00 PM on January 22nd at the funeral home.

Contributions may be made in loving memory of Rick to the Tipp City Athletic Boosters INC; PO Box 24, Tipp City, OH 45371.

