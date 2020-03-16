TROY — Richard L. Thomas, 83, of Troy, passed away at 2:15 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020 at the Koester Pavilion. He was born August 28, 1936 in New Castle, Indiana to the late Carl and Stella (Heath) Thomas. He married Frances E. Wiseman August 4, 1962 in Dayton and she survives.

Other survivors include four sons, Richard "Allen" Thomas of Troy, David (Robin) Thomas of Miamisburg, John Thomas of Troy, Jim Thomas of Laura; four grandchildren, Allison (Nicholas) Vuotto, Victoria Thomas, Ruby Thomas, Gordon Davis; and one sister, Ina "Opal" Raines of New Castle, Indiana. He was preceded in death by six brothers and sisters.

Mr. Thomas was a 1956 graduate of Stivers High School.

He was a member of Abundant Life Baptist Church.

He worked as a cabinet maker and carpenter for the former Dayton Showcase for over 30 years then for Crossman Communities.

He enjoyed working with his hands, tinkering in his garage, making furniture and he understood the importance of a quality nap.

He loved spending time with his family who will miss him deeply.

A service to honor his life will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Rev. Scott Euton officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Abundant Life Baptist Church 726 Wilson Ave. Piqua, OH 45356 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.