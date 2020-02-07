TROY — Richard Lee Booker, Sr., age 77 of Troy, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Koester Pavilion. He was born July 22, 1942, in Dayton, Ohio, to his parents Donald LeRoy Booker & Goldie Marie (Hichman) Benbow. Richard graduated from Wilbur Wright High School. He retired from General Motors after 35 years and worked at Marsh Supermarket for eight years. He was a member of the Friendship Grace Brethren Church and was a Vietnam War veteran who served his country in the US Army.

He will be missed and remembered by his loving wife of 45 years Kathy Lynn (Wackler) Booker; children Rebecca & Dan Hayes of Columbus, Richard Jr. & Angela Booker of Troy; seven grandchildren Daryen & Courtney Booker, Justin Swartz, Ally Booker, Tristin Booker, Alexus Booker, Logan Phillips. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Patricia Marie Bunger; grandson JC Swartz.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 AM Tuesday, February 11, at Jackson-Sarver Funeral Home, 1 S. Main Street, Pleasant Hill, with interment following at Miami Memorial Park, Covington. The family will receive friends from 4-7 PM Monday and 9:30-10:30 AM Tuesday at the funeral home.

