MURRIETA, Calif. — Richard Lee LeVan, 64, husband of Ruth LeVan, passed away on March 21, 2019, in Murrieta, California, surrounded by loved ones. He was born on Feb. 12, 1955, to the late Harold E. LeVan and Mae E. LeVan (Deeter).

Known to friends as "Rich" or "Gunny," Rich was a native of Piqua, Ohio, and retired from the United States Marine Corps in 1997.

When Rich was a young Marine, he excelled at every marksmanship qualification, earning expert medals with both rifle and pistol. While assigned as a Drill Instructor at MCRD San Diego, he earned medals shooting at Camp Perry during inter-service matches representing the Marine Corp. He served as Communications Chief for 7th Comm Bn during Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm. He achieved the rank of Gunnery Sergeant while on active duty and was very proud to be retired from the Marine Corps.

After retiring, he believed he could continue to help the military by using his vast knowledge of military communication systems. Rich earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering while working for C.S.C. He later went on to work for and retire from the Raytheon Corporation in 2017 as a Senior Systems Engineer.

Rich spent his life doing the things that he enjoyed. Rich owned a boat and fished every chance he could. Until the end of his journey his favorite pastime was playing golf. Rich often said it the perfect way to ruin a good walk.

He is survived by his loving wife, of the last 13 years, Ruth; daughters Jamie and Jane; sons Allen and Jerry; his best friends Dave and Meg; grandchildren Kristian, Isaiah, Adelaide, Xaiden, Maxwell, Manuel, Noah, and Kason; siblings Eileen F. LeVan, Jean Hilleary, Harold LeVan Jr., and Nancy Osborn; nephews Matthew and Joseph Hilleary, John Campbell and Jack Lee Osborn III; and niece Mary Campbell.

A celebration of Rich's life will be held at 0930 hours on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at the Riverside Memorial Cemetery with full military honors. The address is 22495 Van Buren Blvd., Riverside, CA 92518. His family and friends will be officiating. Rich had requested anyone attending should wear appropriate golf attire to play his last round with them.