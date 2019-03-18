PIQUA — Richard M. Shawler, 87, of Piqua, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at 10:50 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at his residence. He was born Aug. 17, 1931, in Piqua, to the late Harry and Muriel (Fry) Shawler. He married Wandalene Evans Jan. 26, 1980, in Piqua; she preceded him in death June 20, 2018

Survivors include a son, James (Karen) Schneider of Piqua; four daughters, Ann (Lois) Shawler of Worcester, Massachusetts, Francine (Grover) Low of Vandalia, Patricia (Gary) Carboni of Ft. Wayne, Indiana, Kathleen (Thomas) Hanson of Chillicothe; a daughter-in-law, Charlotte Schneider of Somerset, Kentucky; 19 grandchildren; 51 great-grandchildren; and 9 great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by four brothers, Harry Jr., Ora George, Roger, Carl; four sisters, Phyllis, Helen, Lois, Donna; a son, George Schneider; and a great-granddaughter, Tori Andress.

Mr. Shawler was a 1950 graduate of Covington High School. He served proudly in the United States Air Force and served in the Korean Conflict. He worked for over 25 years as a computer supervisor for Hartzell's main office.

He enjoyed crocheting; a skill in which he was very talented, and woodworking. He enjoyed a good joke, singing, listening to music, tending to his tomato plants, taking trips with his family, and spending time at their permanent site at the campground. He enjoyed going to dine out, as this was considered a special occasion for him.

He always treated others with respect and kindness. He served as a caretaker for many family and friends during their times of need. He dedicated the last 15 years of his life to being a committed caretaker to his late wife, who he loved dearly.

A service to honor his life will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with the Rev. Will Leasure officiating. Burial will follow at Miami Memorial Park, Covington, where full military honors will be provided by the Veterans Elite Tribute Squad. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the , 1313 W. Dorothy Lane, Kettering, OH 45409.

Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.