COVINGTON — Richard P. "Dick" Robinson, 67, of Covington, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020, at Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Unit, Troy.

He was born April 18, 1952, in Troy, to the late James R. Sr. and Rosella Ruth (Cain) Robinson.

He married Sandra "Sandy" (Hathaway) Robinson on June 26, 1971; she survives.

Dick will also be missed and remembered by his two children, Scott (Angie) Robinson of Fort Loramie and Stephanie Robinson of Piqua; four grandchildren Megan, Tyler, Kelsey, and Zachary Robinson; two great-grandchildren, Skylar and Peyton; siblings Marie Hamilton, Denny (Mandy) Robinson, and Frank Robinson; and many nieces and nephews. Dick was preceded in death by a sister, Bonnie Robinson-Wieringa; and a brother, Bill Robinson.

Dick was a 1971 graduate of Covington High School and drove a milk truck for over 36 years.

He had worked for Chalmer Fisher and retired from Schafer Milk Hauling of Russia.

He enjoyed attending auctions, where he was known as the 'saw man', for his extensive collection of hand saws.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic and restrictions on gatherings, a celebration of Dick's life will be held at a future date.

Arrangements are in care of Moore Funeral Home, Covington.

