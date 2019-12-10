MANASSAS, Va. — Richard S. Runkle, age 83, of Manassas, VA, passed away on Wednesday, December

4th 2019 at 1:15 p.m. Born on August 11, 1936 in Fletcher, Ohio, he was a son of the late Hall and Beulah (Yinger) Runkle. Richard is survived by three sons: Gary and wife Melanie of Wapakoneta, OH, Jeff of Roanoke, VA, and Scott of Manassas, VA, three grandchildren and two great grandchildren. He is also survived by three sisters: Joyce (William) Fox of Piqua, Sharon (Justin) O'Hara of Fairfax Station, VA and Connie (Phil) Fuller of Fredericksburg, VA, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, a brother Jim Runkle preceded him in death.

Richard graduated in 1954 from Brown Local High School, in 1958 from Otterbein

College, and in 1963 from The Ohio State College of Dentistry. He served in the USAF in Columbus, MS from 1963 to 1966 and in the Air Force Reserve from 1967 to 1973 retiring as a Major.

Richard had practices in dentistry in Dayton, Oh and northern Virginia for 50 years. He served as past president of the Dayton Dental Society and gave his time and talent to countless dental ministries. He coached the Dayton Indians in the American Legion and Babe Ruth baseball leagues for many years. He loved sports, especially Ohio State and the Cincinnati Reds.

His upbeat and positive personality and love of his family will be greatly missed.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Suber-Shively Funeral Home 201 W. Main Street, Fletcher, OH with Reverend Ed Sollenberger presiding. Burial will follow with military honors in Fletcher Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held in the funeral home from 12:00 pm. To 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.

