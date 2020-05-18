Richard Slone
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PIQUA — Richard G. Slone, 73, of Piqua, passed away at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, May 14, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born Sept. 19, 1946, in Piqua to the late Gordon and Shirley (Asher) Slone. Survivors include two daughters, Shanda (Phillip) Ashbrook and Robin (Gary) Hughes, all of Piqua; two sons, Stephen (Rhonda) Slone, of Piqua, and Jeff Ballard of Greenville; six grandchildren, Wyatt, Levi, Emmett, Matthew, Derrick, and Jack; stepgranddaughter, Amy, and her children, Nate Noah and Kimmy; a brother, George (Sue) Slone, of Conifer, Colorado; and his nephew, Gordon. He was preceded in death by his baby boy. Mr. Slone was a past member of Piqua Baptist Church, and worked for Hartzell, Good Kiln and for himself at the Loramie Creek Saw Mill. Richard was a proud veteran of the United States Army, National Guard, and Civil Air Patrol, and he retired as an officer. He was a longtime member of the American Legion Post 184, and was a member of the Veteran's Elite Tribute Squad. Richard enjoyed woodworking and carpentry at his saw mill. Richard could often be found reading a good book and spending time in the outdoors. A service to honor his life will begin at noon Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home, Piqua, with the Rev. Dr. Keith Gebhart officiating. Burial will follow at Miami Memorial Park, Covington, with full military honors being provided by the Veterans Elite Tribute Squad. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society 2808 Reading Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45206, American Forest Foundation 2000 M Street, NW, Suite 550, Washington D.C., 20036, or to the Gary Sinise Foundation P.O. Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Piqua Daily Call from May 18 to May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home
333 W. High St.
Piqua, OH 45356
937-773-3161
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved