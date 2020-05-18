PIQUA — Richard G. Slone, 73, of Piqua, passed away at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, May 14, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born Sept. 19, 1946, in Piqua to the late Gordon and Shirley (Asher) Slone. Survivors include two daughters, Shanda (Phillip) Ashbrook and Robin (Gary) Hughes, all of Piqua; two sons, Stephen (Rhonda) Slone, of Piqua, and Jeff Ballard of Greenville; six grandchildren, Wyatt, Levi, Emmett, Matthew, Derrick, and Jack; stepgranddaughter, Amy, and her children, Nate Noah and Kimmy; a brother, George (Sue) Slone, of Conifer, Colorado; and his nephew, Gordon. He was preceded in death by his baby boy. Mr. Slone was a past member of Piqua Baptist Church, and worked for Hartzell, Good Kiln and for himself at the Loramie Creek Saw Mill. Richard was a proud veteran of the United States Army, National Guard, and Civil Air Patrol, and he retired as an officer. He was a longtime member of the American Legion Post 184, and was a member of the Veteran's Elite Tribute Squad. Richard enjoyed woodworking and carpentry at his saw mill. Richard could often be found reading a good book and spending time in the outdoors. A service to honor his life will begin at noon Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home, Piqua, with the Rev. Dr. Keith Gebhart officiating. Burial will follow at Miami Memorial Park, Covington, with full military honors being provided by the Veterans Elite Tribute Squad. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society 2808 Reading Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45206, American Forest Foundation 2000 M Street, NW, Suite 550, Washington D.C., 20036, or to the Gary Sinise Foundation P.O. Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Piqua Daily Call from May 18 to May 19, 2020.