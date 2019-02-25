UNION — Richard W. "Rich" Donohoo, 87, of Union, passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019 at .

He was born November 5, 1931, in Dayton, to the late Phillip Leroy and Dorothy Mae (Weaver) Donohoo.

He married Carol B. (Sturtz) Donohoo, a marriage that spanned 58 years, until her death on October 8, 2008.

Rich is survived by five children, Michael Donohoo of Englewood, Patricia (Emil) Tipton of Englewood, Connie (Steve) Louis of Clayton, Timothy (Patty) Donohoo of Brookville, and Jenny (Dave) Lewis of Winchester, Ky.; siblings Jeanne White of Reynoldsburg, Bill Donohoo of Kettering, and Wanda Brandt of Kettering; 14 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Matthew Shawn Donohoo; and siblings Lillian Jay and Phillip Donohoo.

Mr. Donohoo retired from Omega Tool, after a 45-year career as a toolmaker/machinist. He served in the U.S. Coast Guard and was an active longtime member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. He enjoyed amateur baseball, having been a coach, and was an avid motorcyclist for 70 years.

Rich's family would like to extend a special thanks to good family friend Liz Moore, Dayton Heart Hospital, and Dr. Amit Goyal and staff, for their loving care of Rich. Also, thank you to Pastor Steve Gellatly for his spiritual guidance, companionship, and friendship.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 2, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1209 S. Miami St., West Milton, with Pastor Steve Gellatly officiating. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday at the church. Private burial with military honors will be in Riverside Cemetery, West Milton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Ohio's , or the . Arrangements are in care of Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home.

