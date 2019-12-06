TIPP CITY — Richard W. Hennessey, age 88, of Tipp City, passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at his residence.

He was born February 19, 1931 in Troy, OH to the late Thomas Edward Sr. and Alice (Widener) Hennessey.

Dick is survived by his wife of 25 years: Alice Hennessey; daughters: Chris Hahnel of Columbus; Debra (Carl) Welhener of Tipp City; and Susan (Mark) Knife of Tipp City; grandchildren; Joshua (Rachel) Welhener; Tara Welhener; and Alicia Knife; brother: Thomas (Virginia) Hennessey, Jr. of Miami Township; niece: Michelle (Steve) Barnhart; and many nephews, great grandchildren, a great great grandchild and dog: Bella.

Dick was preceded in death by his first wife: Marilyn L. (Gerhard) Hennessey; sons: Jeffrey R. Hennessey and Joseph Hahnel.

Dick was a 1949 Troy HS graduate and was retired from the Troy Post Office after 35 years.

Dick and his family were an integral part of the group Sing Out, Troy.

Dick served in the US Army during the Korean War, was an avid sports fan, and managed Troy Softball Association.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11:30 AM at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, West Milton. Friends may call from 10-11:30 AM on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to , PO Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 and s, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.