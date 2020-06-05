Rick A. Davis
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

TROY — Rick A. Davis, age 59, of Troy passed away on June 1, 2020 in his residence.

Rick was born on November 4, 1960 in Troy, the son of the late Howard A. Davis and Rosemary R. (Beaty) Davis Green.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his step-father, Victor Green.

Survivors include two sisters, Tina Beamish of Troy, Diana (Bruce) Douty of Melbourne, FL, a niece Ashley (Christopher) Reed two nephews, Nicholas and Michael Douty, and a great niece Madelyn Reed.

Rick was a 1979 graduate of Miami East High School.

He was currently employed by EvenFlo in Piqua, Ohio.

He was a member of the Troy Fish and Game and Sons of the American Legion Post 184, Piqua.

A gathering will be held on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in the Suber-Shively Funeral Home, 201 W. Main Street, Fletcher, OH 45326. Social distancing and face masks are required. Memorial funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Don Crist presiding. Interment will be in Riverside Cemetery, Troy, OH at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice.

Condolences to the family may be sent to www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Piqua Daily Call from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Suber-Shively Funeral Home
201 West Main Street
Fletcher, OH 45326
(937) 368-2212
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved