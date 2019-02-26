LUDLOW FALLS — Robbie E. Hollopeter, age 72, formerly of Troy and more recently of Ludlow Falls, OH passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019 at her residence.

She was born on December 13, 1946 in Portland, IN to the late Harley W. and Ruth (Smith) Geesaman Sr.

On July 31, 1965, she married Robert Lee Hollopeter, Jr. and he preceded her in death on May 19, 2014.

Robbie is survived by two daughters and son-in-law: Vickie and David Brown of Ludlow Falls, OH and Robin Storer of West Milton, OH; brothers and sisters-in-law: Bob and Molly Geesaman of Columbus, OH and Harley Wayne and Carolyn Geesaman Jr. of Pennville, IN; sisters and brothers-in-law: Patty Michael of Pennville, IN; Vera and Dudley Teeters of Poneto, IN and Lisa and Ron Bunch of Pennville, IN; four grandchildren: Brittany (Adam) Randall, Ryan (Jordy) Brown, Danielle (Brad) Antos and Chad (Keri) Baird; eight great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and her husband, Robbie was preceded in death by her brother: Fred Geesaman.

She was a former member of the Troy View Church of God. She loved reading, knitting, crocheting and camping. Most importantly, she enjoyed spending time with her great grandkids. She was retired from Hobart Corporation/ITW after 32 years of service.

Memorial service will be at 3:00 PM on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Baird Funeral Home, Troy, OH. Private interment will take place in Riverside Cemetery, Troy, OH. Friends may call from 1:00 – 3:00 PM on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County, P. O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373.

