TROY — Robert (Bob) A. Leffel Jr. (90) passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019 in Troy, Ohio.

He was born November 11, 1928 to Robert A. Leffel Sr. and Kathryn (Staley) Leffel.

Preceded in death by his parents; wife of 67 years, Evelyn (Whitney) Leffel, who passed away August 21, 2016; daughter in law; Cindy (Weeks) Leffel, who passed September 12, 2018; and infant sister: Loretta Leffel.

Bob and Evelyn loved to travel and RV across the country. They both loved their retirement, living in Florida during the winters and traveling across Ohio looking for the ultimate best Mexican food. Bob could eat Taco Bell every day if given the chance. He loved using his hands to build things, from small to large, he loved tools, fishing, cards of all sorts, good food, family and especially his

grandchildren and great grandchildren. He will always be remembered as the King of one liners and zings, his sense of humor was incredible and his laugh was infectious. He was always there to lend a hand no matter what, and

expected nothing in return, his generosity was boundless.

He is survived by his brother: William (Pat) Leffel; two sons: Steven (Troy) and Michael (Kettering); three grandchildren: Jen Zapadka (Michael), Chris Kirk (Angie) and Kat Leffel; four great grandchildren: Alex, Sam, Jacqueline and Marshall; and many special nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

The family is having private graveside services at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are by Baird Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Robert's name to: The James @ The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, (subject: Robert Leffel) - 660 Ackerman Rd - PO Box 183112 Columbus, Ohio 43218