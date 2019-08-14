TROY — Robert A. "Bob" Morgan, age 88, of Troy, OH passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019 at the Caldwell House. He was born on December 10, 1930 in St. Paris, OH.

He is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law: Floyd M. "Butch" and Terri Morgan of Troy; Gary L. and Debbie Morgan of Troy; Daughter and son-in-law: Deborah E. and Jack Brown of Sidney; grandchildren: Kimberly and Bill Innes; Tony and Andrea Morgan; Bryan Morgan; Chad Morgan; Amy and Lorne Buskirk; Chad and Amy Palsgrove; Jennifer and Brenten Line; Jeremy Landrey and fiancé Deb Jones; Justin Landrey; Jayme and Kim Thuma; and Dina Thuma; 28 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild; and special family: Fonda and Dale Sotzing of Casstown, OH.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Floyd Newton and Ilo Morgan and his wife: Opal Louise Morgan.

He was retired from Hobart Brothers Company in 1992 after 38 years of service and formerly was a driver with Paul Sherry and One-Stop Auto. He loved wood working and going to his grandkids activities.

Services will be held at 10AM on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the Baird Funeral Home, Troy with interment to follow in Evergreen Cemetery, St. Paris. The family will receive friends from 5-8PM on Friday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County, PO Box 502, Troy, OH 45373.

