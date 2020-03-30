PIQUA — Robert C. "Bob" Steele, age 67 of Piqua, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Kindred Hospital, Dayton.

Bob was born in Cincinnati on November 21, 1952 to the (late) Ralph & Catherine (Miller) Steele; worked in Sales for Towncraft Cookware for 30+ years; a member of the Pleasant Hill Brethren in Christ Church; was a H.A.M. Radio Operator for 45 years; he loved his Harley Davidson motorcycles and belonged to the group H.O.G.; a collector of many things; loved motorcycles, classic cars, and Cushman Scooters; he enjoyed fishing, hunting, shooting guns, anything outdoors, and he especially loved his family and pug dogs!

Preceded in death by his parents; brother, Louis R. Steele; and his dog, Walrus.

Bob is survived by his wife of 37 ½ years, Diana (Fitzgerald) Steele; his four children, Michael & Nicole Steele of Ludlow Falls, Kristina & Jeremiah Hunt of Milford, OH, Chadwick Steele & fiancée, Megan Winkle of Dayton, Luke & Michayla Steele of Covington; 10 grandchildren, Kiley Hatfield, Faith Rummel, Shawn Rummel Jr., Jana Rummel, Regan Steele, Elianna Steele, Zaquary Steele, Layla Steele, Emma Steele, Makenna Steele; three step-grandchildren, Kasey Hunt, Sydney Hunt, Sophia Hunt; sister and brother-in-law, Sandra "Goetie" & Thomas Huss of West Bend, OH; mother-in-law, Linda Fitzgerald of St. Paris; brother-in-law, Rob Fitzgerald of Covington; his pug dog, Yoda; three grand dogs, Bonnie & Riley x 2; and other relatives and friends.

Due to the Coronavirus there will be private services.

A memorial service will be held at his church at a later date.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.