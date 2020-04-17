Robert E. Battson passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Kettering Health Medical Center.

He was born November 26, 1945, to his parents Donald Eugene and Onda (Class) Battson.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters and brothers-in-law Barbara & Dave Rudisill, Kay Collins, Don "Oz" Knisley, Paul Butts. He is survived by his wife of 51 years Carol (Harris) Battson; sons Doug (Christina) Battson, Brian (Betty Anne) Battson; daughters Denise (Toby) Burkett, Karen (Rob) Eager; 11 grandchildren Libby, Justin, Faith, Patrick, Nick, Thomas, Drake, James, Gianna, Kia, Micheala; siblings Nancy (Tom) Zeigler, Judy Butts, Sue (John) Pernod, Linda (Tildon) Ishmael, Mary Knisley, Roger (Diane) Battson, Jerry (Paula) Harris, Jean Cody, Larry Harris, Phil (Tammy) Harris and numerous nieces and nephews.

Robert was a graduate of Troy High School.

He worked as a millwright at Delphi where he retired after 34 years.

He enjoyed serving as a 4-H advisor for Hares-n-Stuff 4-H Club for 33 years, helping members with their woodworking, rabbits, and other projects. His hobbies included gardening, photography, and especially woodworking. He won several awards for his woodworking replicas of antique cars and tractors.

A private family graveside service will be held at St. John's Catholic Cemetery with a public memorial Mass being held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .

