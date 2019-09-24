TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — Robert E. Lauber, 86, of Tarpon Springs, FL, passed away on September 20, 2019.

Robert was born on December 11, 1932 to Claude E. Lauber and Dolores Stahl Lauber.

He attended Troy High School and soon after, Robert enlisted in the US Air Force and served for 4 years. Following his enlistment, he attended Miami Ohio University. His career began at an ad agency and he later retired from Western Southern Financial Group.

Robert loved his children, grandchildren, flowers and gardening, fishing, art pottery, artwork, good friends and socializing. He was active in politics and served on Troy Architectural Review Board.

Robert had a good creative mind and will be dearly missed.

Robert is survived and will be greatly missed by his wife of 63 years, Janet Holland Lauber; children Robert II, Claudia Cox (Jim), Gale Louise Johnston, Richard Lauber (Tanya); 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Moss Feaster Funeral Home, www.mossfeaster.com, is in charge of arrangements.