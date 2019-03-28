TIPP CITY — Robert E. "Bob" Robinson, age 80 of Tipp City, OH passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Born October 8, 1938 in Tipp City, OH to the late Robert Earl Robinson and Effie {Lawson}.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Netta {Thrush} Robinson, step-mother, Edna Robinson, sister, Theresa McFadden and brother, Phillip Robinson. Bob is survived by his children, Cindy Bush, Greenville, OH, Allen (Heather) Robinson, Colorado, Shawn (Kim) Robinson, Tipp City, OH, Tracey Coward, South Carolina, Doug Robinson, Blanchester, OH, Susie Anderson, Troy, OH, Mike (Elizabeth) Cox, Troy, OH, Tim (Carol) Cox, Tipp City, OH, sister, Nellie (Merle) Evans, Vandalia, OH 16 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.

Bob worked for many years as Spring Hill Nursery, Tipp City, OH.

He was an avid fisherman, enjoyed hunting mushrooms and arrow heads. He also enjoyed gigging frogs. Bob loved spending time with his family; especially his grandchildren.

Funeral 1:00 PM, Monday, April 1, 2019 at Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home, 327 W. Main St. Tipp City, OY 45371. Burial will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery, Tipp City. Visitation 11:00 AM until time of service at 1:00 PM on Monday at the funeral home.

