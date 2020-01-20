PIQUA — Robert Edward Francis ("Bob"), 89, of Piqua died on Saturday January 18th, 2020 at the Dorothy Love Retirement Community in Sidney.

Bob was born on February 6th, 1930, in Troy, OH to the late Virgil and Elizabeth Francis.

He married Barbara Ann Francis on August 7th, 1954 at the Piqua Evangelical United Brethren Church.

Bob was preceded in death by his wife Barbara. He is survived by his three children: daughter Pamela (Gerald) Francis Goodson, Columbus, OH, son Jeffrey (Tonia) Francis, Piqua, OH, and son Matthew (Catherine) Francis, Berkeley, CA. His grandchildren are Brian (Nikki) Francis, Liz (Dana) Elmquist, Bridget (Mark) Bergey, and Ryan Francis, and his great grandchildren are Lillian and Samantha Francis, Jeffrey Bergey, and Della Elmquist. He leaves behind a large community of dear friends.

Bob graduated from Staunton High School in 1947.

He served in the National Guard and the United States Army during the Korean War. Upon returning from the war he continued to farm first with his father and later with his son Jeffrey and grandson Brian.

Bob was fond of taking care of animals, and frequently raised cattle. He was a former president of the Miami County Farm Bureau, and he was also a longstanding member of Bethel United Methodist Church.

He loved hunting (and eating!) morel mushrooms, fishing, working on farm equipment, restoring old tractors, spending time with his friends, and helping others.

He will always be remembered as a caring spouse, a patient father and grandfather, and an active member of the community that he loved. He will be deeply missed.

Services will be held at 10:00AM on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the Baird Funeral Home, Troy, OH. Interment will follow in Miami Memorial Park, Covington, OH with military rites by the memorial honor guard. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 5:00 – 8:00PM on Tuesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Bethel United Methodist Church, PO Box 203, Casstown, OH 45312.

Condolences may be expressed to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.