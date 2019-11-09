WEST MILTON — Robert James "Jim" Kinnison, age 84, of West Milton, passed away on Friday, November 8 at following an extended illness.

Jim was born on May 7, 1935 to the late Paul J. & Mary Victoria (Vore) Kinnison in West Milton, Ohio.

Jim was a member of the Milton-Union class of 1953. He received a bachelor's degree from Manchester College, Indiana and Master's degree in Education from Wayne State, Detroit, Michigan.

He taught and coached in the Arcadia and Stebbins school Districts and in the Madison Heights and Groves (Birmingham) Districts in Michigan.

Jim returned to his hometown in 1971 where he served in the capacities of Milton Union High School Assistant Principal, Athletic Director, and Middle School Principal until 1986.

After retirement, Jim went on to serve the community he loved in many ways including: West Milton Lion's Club, West Milton Board of Adjustment for 20+ years, Milton-Union Education Council as member and chairman, Milton-Union Public Library board member for 20+ years, Union Township F.I.S.H. for 17 years.

He was a faithful member and Trustee of Hoffman United Methodist Church in West Milton, always doing what was asked of him. Jim was inducted into the Milton-Union Hall of Honor in 2015 and was the recipient of Milton-Union Education Foundation's Community Honoree in 2016.

Jim's hobbies included hunting, fishing, golfing, woodworking, reading and attending his grandchildren's events. He lived for his yearly fishing trip to Esnagami Lake in Ontario, Canada.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents and brother Jerry Kinnison.

He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Nancy Jane (Roe); children Lori (Jay) Meyer of Covington, Gregory (Trudy) Kinnison of Troy; grandchildren Jason (Ashley) Meyer of Washington D.C., Jordan Meyer of Covington, Michelle Meyer of Columbus, and Kiley Kinnison of Centerville and great grandchildren Taylor and Charlotte Meyer.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton. The family will receive friends from 4-7 PM on Wednesday, November 13 at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hoffman United Methodist Church, 201 S. Main St, West Milton, OH 45383.

Online memories of Jim may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.