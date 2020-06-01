DAYTON — Robert "Robin" Johnson, age 72, of Dayton, passed away in the early morning of Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Grandview Hospital. He was born on June 8, 1947 in Piqua, Ohio to Frances and Robert Johnson. The family moved to Dayton in 1954 so that Robin could attend Gorman School where he found joy in every minute. He learned, made great friends and totally treasured those years. Robin was a participant in United Cerebral Palsy, now United Rehabilitation Services, for 64 years. He attended workshop there and made more great friends. Enduring so many problems with his body, he was still a very happy guy and cared so much for others. He moved to Echoing Valley when his parents grew older and lived there for 28 years and made many more dear friends. He was met in heaven by his parents, who loved him dearly. Robin is survived by his sisters, JoEtta Shaffer & Jeri Jacobs, both of Huber Heights; nieces & their families, Penny, Cindy, Laurel & Amanda; his second mom, Johnnie Mae Currie; and many other relatives & friends. Robin occasionally asked questions about things like "Why don't my legs work?" and I told him to put it on the list to ask God. He can now get the answers and dance around to the music he loved. And you know…that little white dog was waiting, too. A Walk Through Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 from 12-2 PM at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. In accordance with COVID-19, the family asks that those only attend if comfortable, not out of obligation. A graveside service will be held at 3 PM Wednesday at Forest Hill Cemetery, Piqua, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to United Rehabilitation Services, 4710 Troy Pike, Dayton, OH 45424 in Robin's memory.



