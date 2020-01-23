TIPP CITY — Robert L. Kraft, age 88 of Tipp City, OH passed away at Randall Residence, Tipp City on Wednesday, January 22, 2020.

He was born October 9, 1931 in Dayton, OH to Ohmer C. and Virginia Ann {Harnish} Kraft, who precede him in death.

Robert is survived by his devoted wife of 65 years, Barbara Ann {Fair] Kraft, and daughter Leigh Ann Agne (Duane) Caron, 2 grandchildren; Todd (Mary) Agne, Stacey (Tim) Penkal, and 2 great grandchildren; Maddox Allen and Cobi Penkal.

Robert proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War in the 5th RTC from 1949-1954, worked at Hobart Brothers Manufacturing, Troy, OH and did sewing machine repair. He was a member of the American Legion Post #586, Tipp City and was a Past Commander of the post.

Visitation 4-7 PM on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home, 327 W. Main St., Tipp City, OH 45371. Funeral service 10:30 AM on Monday, January 27, 2020 at the funeral home.

Donations may be made in loving memory of Robert to Hospice of Miami County or to the .

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.fringsandbayliff.com