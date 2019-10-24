TROY — Robert L. Webb, age 92 of Troy, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Upper Valley Medical Center.

He was born November 21, 1926 in Fletcher to the late Shelby and Sylvia (Brelsford) Webb.

Robert is survived by his two step-daughters Barbara Griffith of Ft. Myers, Fl and Sandra Woolard of Carlsbad, CA, and sister Edith Stevenson of Jacksonville, FL.

He was preceded in death by his wife Juanita Webb on October 21, 2011, as well as two sisters and three brothers.

Robert was a US Navy veteran.

He graduated from Troy High School in 1947 and was a member of First Baptist Church in Troy. He retired as a machine operator with LCP, Inc. (Gummed Products) of Troy after 41 years.

A funeral service will be held 4:00PM Sunday, October 27, 2019 at First Baptist Church, Troy with Pastor Dale Christian officiating. Visitation will be from 3:00PM-4:00PM at the church prior to the service. Interment to take place in Riverside Cemetery, Troy at 11 a.m. Monday, October 28, 2019.

Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy.

