TROY — Robert "Bobby" Lee Bice, age 80 of Troy, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019, at The Dayton Veterans Affairs Hospice Unit in Dayton, Ohio.

He was born on June 17, 1938, in Troy, Ohio, to the late Roland and Helen (Wintringham) Bice.

Robert is preceded in death by his parents, Roland and Helen (Wintringham) Bice; brother Raymond Bice.

Robert is survived by his children, David Bice and Jenelle Ott; five grandchildren; brothers Roland Bice Jr. of Florida, Larry Bice of Florida, and Von McKee of Troy.

Robert graduated from Troy High school in 1936 and attended The University of Maryland. Robert served in the United States Air Force from 1956 to 1960 and was stationed in Wyoming and Bermuda.

He retired from American Airlines Vandalia, Ohio. He loved to play golf, travel, and watch sports. He was an avid Ohio State fan. Robert donated to charities often, his favorite was . He also donated his body to the Wright State University Anatomical Gift Program. Robert was a wonderful father to his children and grandchildren.

A memorial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 30, at the Riverside Cemetery in Troy in the chapel with Pastor Fr. Eric Bowman officiating. Military honors will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to .