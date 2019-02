HUBER HEIGHTS — Rev. Robert R. Linkous, age 78, of Huber Heights, OH passed away on February 19, 2019 at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton, OH.

Services will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Alcony Grace Church, 1045 South Alcony-Conover Road in Troy, OH with Pastor Stephen Marcum officiating.

Arrangements are being handled by Baird Funeral Home in Troy.