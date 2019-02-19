PIQUA — Robert W. Fincel, 93, of Piqua, passed away at 2:20 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at Ohio Living Dorothy Love. He was born April 5, 1925, in Zanesville, to the late Richard and Alice (McMillan) Fincel. He married Shirley A. Buckingham July 28, 1945, in Piqua; she preceded him in death Dec. 31, 2018.

Survivors include a son, Kyle M. (Leslie) Fincel of Piqua; a daughter, Susan Fincel Day of Ventura, California; six grandchildren, Dr. Stephanie (Chris) Day, Kevin (Melissa) Fincel, Lisa (Kiley) Etter, Dr. Mark (Dr. Elizabeth) Fincel, Maggie (Andy) Zimpfer, Brian (Haley) Fincel; and three great-grandchildren, William Fincel, Madison Fincel, and Benjamin Zimpfer.

He was preceded in death by a son, Roger B. Fincel, a brother and two sisters.

Mr. Fincel attended Piqua Catholic High School and served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He and his wife, Shirley were the co-owners of the Fincel Oil Company and Fincel Door Company. He loved to play golf and was a member of the Piqua Country Club, Piqua Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks, and American Legion Post #184.

