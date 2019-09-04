TROY — After a courageous battle, Robert William "Bob" Rohlfs, age 52 of Troy, OH passed away on Monday, September 3, 2019 at the Hospice Inpatient Unit. Bob was born on July 1, 1967 in Cincinnati, OH to Robert and Dianna Rohlfs.

Bob is survived by his parents: Robert and Dianna Rohlfs; wife: Tonia (Smith) Rohlfs; children: Rainy, Josie and Bobby Rohlfs; his brothers: Greg (Michelle) Rohlfs; and Brad (Natalie) Rohlfs; nieces: Ella, Madelyn, Deanna and Caroline; uncle: John; aunts: Wilma, Carol, Linda and Donna.

Bob was a 1985 graduate of Troy High School and a member of the football and baseball teams all four years. He attended Ohio Northern and received his bachelor's degree at Bowling Green State University. He was a member of the Alpha Sigma Phi Fraternity at Ohio Northern and a member of St. Patrick Church.

Bob devoted much of his life to coaching, his kids and teaching fundamentals and good sportsmanship. His patience and love of sports gave him that unique ability to reach others. He will forever be remembered by his witty sense of humor and ability to make people smile and laugh. Bob loved his family immensely and had great pride in his children and their accomplishments.

Funeral Mass will be held at 1:00 PM on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Troy, OH with Rev. Fr. Eric Bowman officiating. Celebration of Life will be held from 2:00 – 5:00 PM on Sunday at St. Patrick Catholic Parish Center.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The Bob and Tonia Children's Education Fund, c/o Abbey Credit Union, 1341 Wayne Street, Troy, OH 45373.

