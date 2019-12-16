TROY — Roberta E. (Stone) Lewis, age 79 of Troy, went to her heavenly home Friday, December 13, 2019 with family by her side. She was born March 7,1940 in Troy to the late Robert and Betty (Robbins) Stone.

Roberta is survived by her daughter Melissa A. Rickard of Troy, son Anthony W. Rickard of Troy, and daughter Michelle R. (Rickard) Krimm of Troy; four grandchildren: Brittany (Krimm) Dunlevy of Bradford, Bethany Krimm of Troy, Tara Jo Rickard of West Milton, and Brandon Rickard of Springfield, as well as one great-grandchild; brother Michael Stone (Becky) of Huber Heights and sister Charlene Allen (the late Russell Allen) of Jackson, OH, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband James Lewis on April 6, 1994 and brother Gerald Stone.

Roberta was a 1958 graduate of Christiansburg-Jackson High School in St. Paris. She retired in 1995 with Federal Packaging in St. Paris where she worked as a packer. She loved to fish and enjoyed vacationing in Florida with her husband and Bible study with her friends.

A memorial service will be held 1:00PM Friday, December 20, 2019 at the Riverside Cemetery Chapel, Troy with Roberta's brother Michael Stone officiating. Visitation will be one-hour prior. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the American Diabetes Association or the . Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy, OH. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fishercheneyfuneralhome.com.