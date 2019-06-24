PIQUA — Robyn Renea Davis, age 45 of Piqua, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019 at the Ohio State University Hospital, James Cancer Center.

Robyn was born in Troy on May 13, 1974 to Monty Carl & Wanda Sue (Van Hook) Stratton of Pleasant Hill; a graduate of Newton High School, Class of 1993; a member of Grace Baptist Church, Ludlow Falls; previously worked as a medical assistant; loved being a Home School Teacher and homemaker; an avid shopper; enjoyed coloring; and had a beautiful singing voice and wonderful dancer.

Preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Ann & Lester Van Hook; paternal grandfather, Carl Stratton; and cousin, Jason Van Hook.

Robyn is survived by her parents, Monty & Wanda Sue; husband of 21 years, Matthew William Davis; son, Aaron Davis of Piqua; paternal grandmother, Bessie Stratton; three sisters and brothers-in-law, Angela & Michael Kendig of Covington, Amy & Nathan Duling of Tipp City, Katie Stratton & Matt Clemmer of Dayton; nieces and nephews, Jared & Jenna Hagan, Austin, Jude, & Poppy Duling, Emma & Ethan Kendig, Max Blair, Phoebe & Sybil Clemmer, Jake Darby, Van & Josephine Davis; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ted & Krista Davis of Covington; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Tara & Mark Hagan of Covington, Nathan & Jenny Davis of Troy; and other relatives and friends.

Gathering of family and friends Saturday, June 29th, from 3-7 p.m. at the Bridges-Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Covington. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to . Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.