SIDNEY — Rodney James Jeffrey, Jr., infant son of Rodney James Jeffrey Sr. and Tina Epley, was stillborn Sunday March 10, 2019 at 9:43 P.M. at Wilson Memorial Hospital, Sidney, OH.

He is survived by eight siblings: Dustin Freeman, Piqua, Ayla Alexander, Troy, Marcy Alexander, Bradford, Camron Alexander, Sidney, Austin Fletcher, Sidney, Logan Fletcher, Sidney, Amber Brown, Quincy, OH, Alissa Brown, Maplewood, OH; maternal grandparents: Larry and Becky Freeman, Piqua, Tamara and James Zimpfer, Piqua; paternal grandmother: Sharlotte Jeffrey, Sidney; three aunts: Jessie and Jeff Kiser, Hollandsburg, OH, Richard and Patricia Reynolds, Bradford, OH, Sally and Roger Dobbs, Sidney; four uncles: Josh Freeman, Greenville, OH, Randy Epley, Jr., Sidney, Jeremy Jeffrey, Sidney, Zachary and Kaylee Jeffrey, Sidney.

He was preceded in death by paternal grandfather: Rodney H. Jeffrey and one aunt: Jenni Freeman.

Funeral services will be held Saturday March 23, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at MELCHER-SOWERS FUNERAL HOME, Piqua with Pastor Dennie Cantrell officiating. Family will receive friends from 10AM – 11AM at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Sufficient Grace Ministries 407 S. Stearns Ave. Deshler, OH 43516.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.melcher-sowers.com.