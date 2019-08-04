TROY — Roger Douglas Argabright, age 86, of Troy, Ohio passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Randall Residence, Tipp City, Ohio.

He was born on March 9, 1933 in St. Paris, Ohio to the late Charles and Helen (Eustache) Argabright.

Roger is survived by three children: Douglas Allen Argabright of Canton; Daniel Lee (Marlene) Argabright of Westfield Center and Deborah Ann (Ron) Lee of Troy; six grandchildren: Autumn (Brandon) Hostetler; Parker Argabright; Ashley Argabright; Austin (Sachi) Argabright; Ansley Lee and Aleece Argabright and six great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years: Barbara Jean (Hawn) Argabright; one brother: Gerald Argabright and one sister: Patsy Argabright.

Roger was a graduate of Miami East High School. He served his country in the US Army. He was formerly employed by Hobart Brothers, Troy Police Force and A.O. Smith Tool & Die.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place in Riverside Cemetery, Troy.

