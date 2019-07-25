TROY — Roger Yount, age 90, of Troy passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at StoryPoint Senior Living.

He recently celebrated his 72nd wedding anniversary with his high school sweetheart Alice.

Roger worked for 43 years at Brown Bridge/Kimberly-Clark advancing to plant manager, holding a patent for producing pressure sensitive adhesive.

Roger lived a life filled with travel, golf, swimming, dancing, and fishing.

He enjoyed working at the Strawberry Festival and reading to preschoolers as a long-time member of Kiwanis.

He was happiest mowing and maintaining his lawn, which was the envy of the neighborhood. All the children, grandchildren and great grandchildren remember walks with Dad/Grandpa along the railroad track behind their house, balancing on the rails and waving to the conductor.

Roger's special passion was music. As a boy he played violin and mandolin, adding the guitar in his retirement. And he sang with joyful enthusiasm!

Roger and Alice have three children, Becky Brunsman, Shelly Houser and Roger Yount II. He is survived by his wife, their children and spouses, six grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

A private service for the immediate family will celebrate his life.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Heartland Hospice, 580 Lincoln Park Blvd, Suite 320, Kettering, OH 45429.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com