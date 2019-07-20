HUBER HEIGHTS — Roland C. "Duke" Steck, age 72, of Huber Heights, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019 at .

Duke was a U.S. Air Force Veteran serving in the Vietnam War. After his military service, Duke worked at McCalls, sold insurance, worked at Midwest Beer Distributing then retired as an Equipment Tech from WPAFB with more than 25 years of service.

He was an avid baseball, basketball and drag racing fan. Duke was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph Sr. & Alice; brothers, Ralph Jr., Patrick Sr., Daniel Sr. & Christopher; sisters, Deby Bird & Kathy Osterfeld and son-in-law, Greg Wiedemann.

He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Diana L.; daughters & son-in-law, Melissa Wiedemann of Dayton and Michelle & Brian Dinsmore of Beavercreek; brothers, Michael Steck of Dayton and David Steck of Bellbrook; grandchildren, Chris & Kayla; great-grandson, Travis; mother-in-law, Barbara Young; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends.

Funeral service 11:00 AM Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Father Ambrose Dobrozsi officiating. Interment Casstown Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4-7 PM on Monday at the funeral home.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to in Duke's memory.