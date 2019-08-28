WEST MILTON — Rollie S. Brewer, age 78, of West Milton, passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Troy Rehab and Healthcare Center.

He was born July 2, 1941 to the late Byron & Clara (Davis) Brewer in Troy, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers Jerold and David Brewer.

He will be missed and remembered by his loving wife Darlene Francis (Glenn) Brewer of 47 years; children Denice (Russ) Walker of Laura, and Ryan (Nanami) Brewer of West Milton; grandchildren Mia and Hiromi Brewer; siblings Dale (Nancy) Brewer of Troy, Donald Brewer of Urbana, Galen (Cheryl) Brewer of Lewisburg and Marilyn Lightner of West Milton.

Rollie was a 1960 Milton-Union High School graduate and served his country proudly in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Miami County Right to Life, PO Box 201, Troy, OH 45373 or VITAS Hospice, 3055 Kettering Blvd, Suite 400, Dayton, OH 45439.

