TROY — Ronald A. "Ron" Quinn, age 66, of Troy, OH passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at the Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Unit, Troy.

He was born on May 10, 1953 in Troy, OH to the late Robert L. Quinn and Evelyn (Kouba) Bowman.

Ron is survived by his siblings: Richard (Beulah) Quinn of Troy; Twylah Perry of Huber Heights; Vickie (John) Scarbrough of Troy; Gerry Lewis of Troy; Robbie Quinn of Troy; Mark Cost of Piqua; Tammy (Dave) Evans of Hamilton; Heather Quinn of Troy and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Ron was preceded in death by brother, Donald Chambers.

Ron was a graduate of Troy High School.

He was employed with Hobart Corporation and then later retired from ITW – Hobart Brothers Company after 42 years of service.

Ron loved his time on his motorcycles.

Private family services will be held at Baird Funeral Home, Troy, OH with interment in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Pleasant Hill, OH.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County, PO Box 502, Troy, OH 45373.

Friends may express condolences to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.