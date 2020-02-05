BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Ronald D. Livesay of Bloomington, Indiana, died peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, February 1, after a lengthy illness.

Ron was born in Piqua, Ohio, May 2, 1941, to Floyd and Mildred (Dunn) Livesay.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Carolyn (Clark) Livesay and sons Randy and Brian of Bloomington, Indiana, and grandsons Benjamin (Carrie), Samuel (Molly), Daniel (Cheyenne), and David (Emily) of Joplin, Missouri. He was proceeded in death by his father and mother; his brothers, Duane and Leland Livesay, and his sister, Janice Moore, all of Piqua, Ohio.

Ron had been employed as a Manufacturing Engineer with BF Goodrich's off highway brake division in Troy Ohio. When this division was relocated to Bloomington in 1981, he moved to assist with the opening and operation of the new plant. This division was later purchased by Carlisle. He retired from Carlisle after 45 years of combined service.

Ron had been a member of Sherwood Oaks Christian Church for 36 years. Most notably, he served in their bus ministry for 30 years.

Ron was a creative man who loved to work and solve problems of all kinds.

He was an avid bowler. He bowled in several leagues every year for over 60 years. He rolled 2, 300 games and several 299 games and participated in countless area tournaments as well as some national amateur tournaments.

Family and faith were near to his heart. He loved Southern Gospel music and attending concerts with his family. He enjoyed taking camping trips with his family throughout the US and Canada.

The memorial service for Ronald D Livesay will be at Sherwood Oaks Christian Church chapel on Saturday, February 8 at 2 PM.

The family would like to express our thanks to Sherwood Oaks Christian Church, IU Hospice and all our friends and family for their support.