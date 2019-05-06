TROY — Ronald Mollett, Age 73, of Troy, OH, formerly of Franklin Furnace, died suddenly May 1, 2019.

He was born December 17, 1945 in Scioto County to Edgar and Neary (Maynard) Mollett. Ronald worked 43 years at St. Regis Paper Company in Troy as a machine operator.

During that time he was a dedicated employee who never missed one day of work or was ever late. When he wasn't working, he enjoyed working as a mechanic.

Ronald honorably served his country in the U.S. Army.

He is survived by two daughters, Lori Katsanes of Franklin Furnace, Brenda Mollett of Las Vegas; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; longtime companion, Jessie Taulbee; three brothers, Delbert (Tracy) Mollett of Franklin Furnace, Dennis (Mary Jane) Mollett of Minford, Marvin (Betty) Mollett of Jackson; three sisters, Ilene Baker of West Milton, Lillie (Kelby) Flowers of Chubbuck, ID, Maggie (Henry) Burkett of Franklin Furnace.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Shirley Ray Mollett.

Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Sunday, May 5, 2019 at D.W. SWICK-NELSON FUNERAL HOME in Wheelersburg. Interment will take place at the Mollett Family Cemetery in Franklin Furnace. Friends may call from 12 – 1:00 p.m. prior to the service on Sunday.

