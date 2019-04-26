Ronald Vance Moberly, age 75, of Troy, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at his home. He was born in Kentucky on November 27, 1943 to the late Myer and Arnola (Tussey) Garner.

Ronald is survived by his wife of 25 years: Carolyn Moberly; children: Rochelle (Cliff) Corn of Piqua, and Rhonda Nicholson of Springfield; step-children: Tina (Keith) McGillvary of Hickory, N.C. and Jeff Wackler of Troy; 12 grandchildren; eight great grandchildren, and his dog: Shelby.

Ronald received an Associates Degree from Eastern Kentucky University in Mechanical Engineering. He retired in 2014 from KTH after 10 years of service. He loved cooking, his garden, fishing, and was an avid UK basketball fan.

Funeral service will be on Monday, April 29, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Baird Funeral Home. Visitation will be Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment at Riverside Cemetery, Troy to follow immediately after service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the , Southwestern Regional Office, 2808 Reading Road, Cincinnati, OH 45206. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.