VERSAILLES — Ronnie C. Poling age 86, of Versailles passed away at 11:25 PM on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at the Versailles Rehab and Healthcare Center.

Ronnie was born July 24, 1933, in Patterson Township to the late Lloyd E. & Mary F. (Huber) Poling.

In addition to his parents, Ronnie was also preceded in death by a older brother, John Poling; sister-in-law, Janet Poling; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Claude & Norma Rhoades.

Ronnie is survived by his wife of 67 years, Miriam A. (Rhoades) Poling whom he married November 29, 1952; children, Terry L. & Kathy (Berger) Poling of Ashville, North Carolina, Rhonda K. Poling and companion, Steven Bey of Versailles and Nancy R. & Eric Erwin of South Lyon, Michigan; grandchildren, Trisha & Joe Egan of Huntington Woods, Michigan, Kristopher Poling of Saline, Michigan, Kayla Erwin of South Lyon, Michigan and Luke Erwin of South Lyon, Michigan; great-granddaughter, Annie Egan of Huntington Woods, Michigan; brother & sister-in-law, Gary & Carolyn Poling of Versailles, and their children, Mike & Tammy Poling of Versailles and Lisa & Chuck Grillot of Ft. Loramie.

Ronnie served in the U.S. Army. He spent 18 months in Germany during the restoration following WWII.

Ronnie retired from the U.S. Postal service where he was a mail carrier.

He was owner of Ron's Repairs. Ronnie was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Versailles and the Gettysburg Masonic Lodge #477 F & AM.

He was a former board member and paramedic for Versailles Life Squad and was formerly active in the Versailles Towne & Country Players.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church 204 E. Wood St. in Versailles with Pastor Michael Althauser officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery in Versailles with full military honors conducted by the Versailles Veteran's Honor Guard. The family will receive friends on Monday from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at Bailey Zechar Funeral Home in Versailles and Tuesday morning from 9:30 to 10:30 AM at the church. There will be a Masonic Memorial Service held at 7:45 PM on Monday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church in Versailles.

