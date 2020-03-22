PIQUA — Rosalie M. Varno, 88 of Piqua, passed away at 7:45 p.m. Friday March 20, 2020 at Brookdale Assisted Living, Piqua.

She was born May 21, 1931 in Piqua to the late Hershel B. Gustin and Dorothy Powell.

She married Thomas A. Varno, May 5, 1951, he preceded her in death November 1, 1977. She then married Paul Mohrman, who also preceded her in death October 11, 2016.

Survivors include four children, Teresa "Teri" (Scott) Slover of Piqua, Michael (Paula) Varno of Covington, Vicky Tufts all of Piqua, Dorothy (Zack) Porter of Botkins; two step-children, Mike (Danielle) Mohrman of Houston, Monica Bushman of New Bremen; twelve grandchildren; and seventeen great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by two sons-in-law, Michael Tufts, Michael Bushman, and a grandson, Shane Smith.

Mrs. Varno was a wonderful homemaker. She had worked at Ohio Bell Telephone Company and the Atlas Underwear Company. She enjoyed music, playing cards and bird watching.

A service for her family to honor her life will begin at 1 p.m. Tuesday March 24, 2020 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Rev. Kazy Hinds officiating. Burial will follow at Greenville Creek Cemetery. Family visitation will be from 12-1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions should be made to Hospice of Miami County, Inc., P. O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373 or to one's favorite charity.

Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.