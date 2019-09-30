TROY — Rosalie Sue (Kroger) Calvert, 83, of Troy, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, Sept. 29. She died of complications from Wegener's disease and lymphoma.

Rosalie was born to Esther (Auspaugh) and Carl Kroger and was the youngest of 8 children. She was a beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and great grandmother.

As a lifelong resident of Troy, she graduated from Troy High School in 1953 and married her high school sweetheart, Richard Calvert in St. John's Episcopal Church in 1956. Together they have 4 children, 12 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

Rosalie was a member of First Baptist Church, Troy, and then joined several area churches as she and Richard faithfully followed their youngest son, Rev. Paul Calvert, to the churches he served including Cove Spring Church and CenterPoint Christ Community Church in Troy and The Meadows Church, Kettering and East Zion Congregational Church, Greenville.

She was employed by Hobart Corp., she used her accounting skills for a couple of small businesses, and worked in the office of a local law firm for 20 years.

Rosalie enjoyed spending time with her family, playing cards, working puzzles and birdwatching. She had a particular love of bluebirds and was blessed with a pair that took up residence in her backyard this past Spring; a wish come true. She was very loving, kind and thoughtful, freely shared her faith in God, and possessed a strong determination.

Rosalie is survived by her husband Richard Calvert of Troy; daughter Anne Mann of Tremont City; son Jeff (Alida) Calvert of Torrence, CA; daughter Susan Calvert of Troy, and son Paul (Shelly) Calvert of Troy; sister Marge Kuhns of Dayton, sister Janet Walpohl of Troy; sister Esther Lamka of Troy; and brother Lawrence Kroger of Escondido, CA; as well as her numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her sisters Cecelia Whitmer of Celina, OH, Charlotte Biles of St. Petersburgh, FL and Carl Kroger of Troy.

A memorial service is being planned by the family and will be held at a later date.

Condolences for the family may be made on the Baird Funeral Home website at: www.bairdfuneralhome.com.